Kids' home activities, TV shows in Urdu, and pets: What Pakistan searched for during pandemic?

Google's 'Year in Search' report for Pakistan in 2020.

Google says some of the topics that saw most traction included TV shows "dubbed in Urdu", how to "adopt a pet", and "mental health support" resources

Pakistanis were also curious about how to ramp up "charity work" and how they could introduce more "reusable" products in their lives

There was a 109% growth in the searches for "disease prevention" amid the coronavirus pandemic

KARACHI: The coronavirus pandemic over the course of a year has changed multiple aspects of everyone's lives, including what the Pakistani people have been searching on Google.



With coronavirus infections at more than half a million in Pakistan, Google has released its 'Year in Search' report for 2020, indicating what were the most popular topics and queries of the South Asian country's citizens.

According to Google, some of the topics that saw most traction on the Alphabet Inc.-owned search giant included "kids' home activities," TV shows "dubbed in Urdu", how to "adopt a pet", and resources for "mental health support".

In addition, people were curious about how to ramp up "charity work" and how they could introduce more "reusable" products in their lives — the latter a likely impact of a global conversation surrounding the climate emergency.

Not only that, but Pakistanis were also interested in previously-ignored topics like "gender equality."

The "deep-dive" report shows the collective trending online searches, shedding light on what captured the Pakistani people’s curiosity as well as opportunities for brands.

'Desire for us to connect'

In this regard, Google's industry head for the South Asia and Asia Pacific regions, Faraz Azhar, noted that the coronavirus pandemic has impacted people's lives "in fundamental ways" and "changed how we live our lives significantly".



"It also created the desire for us to connect to our wider community and give back - as witnessed by the 41% increase in searches for ‘sadaqah’," Azhar added.

According to the report, there was a 109% growth in the searches for 'disease prevention'.

Moreover, searches for "gender equality" saw a 40% increase, while those for "mental health support", "reusable", and "charity work" shot up 100%, 128%, and 122%, respectively, per the report.

Boredom

It looks like with more time at home and the consequent boredom, people wished to do more work, as it has been evident by a 71% increase in "how to be productive" searches. Others were more interested in playing online games but that comes with body aches, so searches for "gaming chair" grew 90%.

Furthermore, some considered getting a furry companion for themselves to pass the time and invest more energy into a living being, leading to a whopping 700% rise in searches for how to "adopt a pet". Others, on the other hand, wondered if they could earn some more money, causing a 223% growth in searches for "stock investing".

Similarly, parents had very children-related worries as classes shifted online and adults started working from home. This translated into a 250% increase in searches for "kids home activities", 328% surge in those for "dubbed in urdu", and a 140% growth for "easy dessert".

Google's country head for Customer Solutions Sales in South Asia, Aamir Altaf, opined that "in a year of historic challenges, happiness and joy have been very welcome".

"Consumers are embracing the brands that spark joy and create a safe space for them to take a break," Altaf said.

"Take gaming, for example. We saw an increase of 35% searches for 'online games' vs. 15% decline during the same period last year.”

Top Search

Pakistan vs England

Coronavirus

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan

Google Classroom

US Election 2020

PSL 2020

India vs New Zealand

England vs Australia

England vs West Indies

Worldometers

People

Marvi Sarmad

Uzma Khan

Joe Biden

Alizeh Shah

Hareem Shah

Minahil Malik

Falak Shabir

Asim Azhar

Esra Bilgiç

Sarah Khan

Coronavirus

Thank you Coronavirus helpers

Coronavirus tips

Coronavirus update

Worldometer

Cases in Pakistan

Pakistan Medical Council

Quarantine

Covid-19

Symptoms

Vaccine

Events & Occasions

US election

Leap day

International women's day

Australia fire

Gilgit Baltistan election 2020 result

Beirut blast

Motorway incident

Kabaddi world cup 2020

Under 19 world cup

Khabib vs Gaethje

Gadgets

Huawei Y9a

Infinix Note 7

Vivo V20

iPhone 12

Infinix Hot 9

OPPO F17 Pro

Vivo S1

Vivo Y20

Vivo Y51

Huawei Y6p

Movies & TV