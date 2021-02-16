Kids' home activities, TV shows in Urdu, and pets: What Pakistan searched for during pandemic?

Can't connect right now! retry
Google's 'Year in Search' report for Pakistan in 2020. Google Trends/via Geo.tv

  • Google says some of the topics that saw most traction included TV shows "dubbed in Urdu", how to "adopt a pet", and "mental health support" resources
  • Pakistanis were also curious about how to ramp up "charity work" and how they could introduce more "reusable" products in their lives
  • There was a 109% growth in the searches for "disease prevention" amid the coronavirus pandemic

KARACHI: The coronavirus pandemic over the course of a year has changed multiple aspects of everyone's lives, including what the Pakistani people have been searching on Google.

With coronavirus infections at more than half a million in Pakistan, Google has released its 'Year in Search' report for 2020, indicating what were the most popular topics and queries of the South Asian country's citizens.

According to Google, some of the topics that saw most traction on the Alphabet Inc.-owned search giant included "kids' home activities," TV shows "dubbed in Urdu", how to "adopt a pet", and resources for "mental health support".

In addition, people were curious about how to ramp up "charity work" and how they could introduce more "reusable" products in their lives — the latter a likely impact of a global conversation surrounding the climate emergency.

Not only that, but Pakistanis were also interested in previously-ignored topics like "gender equality."

The "deep-dive" report shows the collective trending online searches, shedding light on what captured the Pakistani people’s curiosity as well as opportunities for brands.

'Desire for us to connect'

In this regard, Google's industry head for the South Asia and Asia Pacific regions, Faraz Azhar, noted that the coronavirus pandemic has impacted people's lives "in fundamental ways" and "changed how we live our lives significantly".

"It also created the desire for us to connect to our wider community and give back - as witnessed by the 41% increase in searches for ‘sadaqah’," Azhar added.

According to the report, there was a 109% growth in the searches for 'disease prevention'.

Moreover, searches for "gender equality" saw a 40% increase, while those for "mental health support", "reusable", and "charity work" shot up 100%, 128%, and 122%, respectively, per the report.

Boredom

It looks like with more time at home and the consequent boredom, people wished to do more work, as it has been evident by a 71% increase in "how to be productive" searches. Others were more interested in playing online games but that comes with body aches, so searches for "gaming chair" grew 90%.

Furthermore, some considered getting a furry companion for themselves to pass the time and invest more energy into a living being, leading to a whopping 700% rise in searches for how to "adopt a pet". Others, on the other hand, wondered if they could earn some more money, causing a 223% growth in searches for "stock investing".

Read more: A Year in Search: A look at Pakistan's top 10 Google searches

Similarly, parents had very children-related worries as classes shifted online and adults started working from home. This translated into a 250% increase in searches for "kids home activities", 328% surge in those for "dubbed in urdu", and a 140% growth for "easy dessert".

Google's country head for Customer Solutions Sales in South Asia, Aamir Altaf, opined that "in a year of historic challenges, happiness and joy have been very welcome".

"Consumers are embracing the brands that spark joy and create a safe space for them to take a break," Altaf said.

"Take gaming, for example. We saw an increase of 35% searches for 'online games' vs. 15% decline during the same period last year.”

Top Search

  • Pakistan vs England
  • Coronavirus
  • Zimbabwe vs Pakistan
  • Google Classroom
  • US Election 2020
  • PSL 2020
  • India vs New Zealand
  • England vs Australia
  • England vs West Indies
  • Worldometers

People

  • Marvi Sarmad
  • Uzma Khan
  • Joe Biden
  • Alizeh Shah
  • Hareem Shah
  • Minahil Malik
  • Falak Shabir
  • Asim Azhar
  • Esra Bilgiç
  • Sarah Khan

Coronavirus

  • Thank you Coronavirus helpers
  • Coronavirus tips
  • Coronavirus update
  • Worldometer
  • Cases in Pakistan
  • Pakistan Medical Council
  • Quarantine
  • Covid-19
  • Symptoms
  • Vaccine

Events & Occasions

  • US election
  • Leap day
  • International women's day
  • Australia fire
  • Gilgit Baltistan election 2020 result
  • Beirut blast
  • Motorway incident
  • Kabaddi world cup 2020
  • Under 19 world cup
  • Khabib vs Gaethje

Gadgets

  • Huawei Y9a
  • Infinix Note 7
  • Vivo V20
  • iPhone 12
  • Infinix Hot 9
  • OPPO F17 Pro
  • Vivo S1
  • Vivo Y20
  • Vivo Y51
  • Huawei Y6p

Movies & TV

  • Ertugrul
  • Mere Paas Tum Ho
  • Money Heist
  • Bigg Boss 14
  • Mirzapur Season 2
  • Deewangi
  • Mera Dil Mera Dushman
  • Kuruluş: Osman
  • Ehd-e-Wafa
  • Joker

