PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh booked under anti-terror law

Haleem Adil Sheikh speaks to media. Photo: File

Another case filed against Haleem Adil Sheikh over his alleged involvement in a brawl between PPP, PTI workers

Case against Sheikh contains anti-terror and other provisions

Four others nominated with Sheikh in three other cases



KARACHI: Another case containing anti-terrorism provisions has been filed against PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh over his alleged involvement in a brawl that took place between PPP and PTI workers at the PS-88 constituency in Karachi on Tuesday.

The case against the Sindh opposition leader was filed at the Memon Goth police station in District Malir. Anti-terror and other provisions have been included in the case registered against Sheikh.

Police will present the PTI leader at an anti-terrorism court today to seek his remand. Three other cases, one of which pertains to the possession of illegal weapons, have been registered against Sheikh after yesterday's brawl.

A total of four cases against Sheikh were all registered on February 16 under the government's supervision.

The police said the PTI leader and four others were nominated and arrested for one case. The four other suspects have been nominated in three other cases of possession of illegal weapons, police said.

All cases against the PTI leader and the others have been registered at the Memon Goth police station.



Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested, confirms police

Senior Superintendent of Police Malir Irfan Bahadur had confirmed on Tuesday that the PTI leader had been arrested after clashes took place amid polling in the city's PS-88 constituency.

According to Geo News correspondent Talha Hashmi, two cases were registered against Sheikh at the Gadap and Memon Goth police stations for disrupting an anti-encroachment drive carried out at his farmhouse on February 6.

He was held at the Special Investigation Unit in Saddar, police said in the evening.

Sheikh, on the other hand, denied accusations he had caused the fight, vowing 'payback'. A video statement of the PTI leader was released on Tuesday following his arrest.

"I have been informed by the SSP Malir that I have been arrested," he had said.

"As Leader of the Opposition, I should have been given security," Sheikh had said, adding that security was withdrawn "on the orders of Zardari and Bilawal".

He had said that he was not present in the constituency but his workers were "attacked".

"When I got there, I too, was attacked," he had alleged, adding that his guards resorted to aerial firing to disperse the "attackers".

"They harassed me to influence the election," Sheikh had claimed, without naming anyone.

He further claimed that the party workers were forcibly removed from the polling stations and shoved around.

"The PPP have tried to take over the election via an elaborate plot," he had alleged. "I will not let go of this easily. There will be payback for every move."

The PTI leader had said that he was taken away from the constituency but was not allowed to leave the SP police's office. He also said that his guards were taken into police custody.