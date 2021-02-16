Haleem Adil removed from PS-88 constituency, not arrested: Karachi Police

Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
By
Kamran Razi
,
Qaseem Saeed
,
Talha Hashmi

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Police on Tuesday escorted PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh out of the PS-88 constituency amid the clashes and polling in the area on the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“Haleem Adil Sheikh is being removed from the constituency on the orders of the Election Commission,” said DIG East Muhammad Nouman Siddiqui, clarifying that the PTI leader was not arrested. He added that the Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly has been taken to the SSP Malir's office.

The police was acting on the orders of the ECP, after the latter had sent written orders directing the law enforcement agency to remove Sheikh from the constituency. 

The order was written by the Regional Election Commissioner Nadeem Haider and was sent to SP Malir. 

In a separate letter to SSP Malir, Haider told the police to make sure that no elected representative is in the constituency. 

He added that if any elected representative is found then he or she should be kicked out.

Earlier, the PPP had complained to the chief election commissioner alleging that the PTI leader was harassing voters in the constituency along with armed men.

The letter written by PPP leader Taj Haider had demanded the ECP to direct the police to remove Sheikh and the armed men. He had also claimed in the letter that the PTI leader was offering Ehsaas programme cards to the voters. 

