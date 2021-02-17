Uzair Baloch acquitted in three more cases due to lack of evidence

An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday acquitted alleged Lyari kingpin Uzair Baloch in three more cases

The verdict was pronounced due to lack of evidence

Baloch has so far been acquitted by various courts in a total of 11 cases while more than 50 cases are pending in special courts



KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday acquitted chief of the banned Peoples Amn Committee, Uzair Baloch, in three more cases due to lack of evidence, Geo News reported.



According to police, cases were registered against the accused at Kalari police station in 2012 on charges of violence against police, use of explosive material, attempted murder, and issuing death threats.

Furthermore, in April last year, he was sentenced by a military court to 12 years in prison for spying for foreign agencies.