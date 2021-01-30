Karachi court acquits Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch in two more murder cases

Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Uzair Baloch acquitted in two more cases

During the trials, the prosecution was unable to produce sufficient evidence against Baloch

Additional district and sessions judge extended benefit of doubt to Uzair Baloch

KARACHI: A sessions court acquitted Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch in two murder cases for lack of evidence.

Baloch was allegedly one of the most powerful kingpins of violence in Karachi.

The chief of the defunct Peoples Amn Committee was charged with the murders of two people from a rival gang of Arshad Pappu in Lyari in 2004.

During the trials, however, the prosecution was unable to produce sufficient evidence against Baloch.

The additional district and sessions judge South at the Central Jail acquitted him, extending the benefit of doubt to him.

Baloch is currently facing charges for around five dozen cases of serious crimes – including murder, attempts to murder, kidnapping, extortion, and terrorism in special courts. Besides, in April last year, he was sentenced by a military court to 12 years in prison for spying for Iranian intelligence agencies.

