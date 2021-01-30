Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jan 30 2021
By
OCOur Correspondent

Karachi court acquits Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch in two more murder cases

By
OCOur Correspondent

Saturday Jan 30, 2021

Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • Uzair Baloch acquitted in two more cases
  • During the trials, the prosecution was unable to produce sufficient evidence against Baloch
  • Additional district and sessions judge extended benefit of doubt to Uzair Baloch

KARACHI: A sessions court acquitted Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch in two murder cases for lack of evidence.

Baloch was allegedly one of the most powerful kingpins of violence in Karachi.

The chief of the defunct Peoples Amn Committee was charged with the murders of two people from a rival gang of Arshad Pappu in Lyari in 2004.

Read more: Who is Uzair Baloch?

During the trials, however, the prosecution was unable to produce sufficient evidence against Baloch.

The additional district and sessions judge South at the Central Jail acquitted him, extending the benefit of doubt to him.

Baloch is currently facing charges for around five dozen cases of serious crimes – including murder, attempts to murder, kidnapping, extortion, and terrorism in special courts. Besides, in April last year, he was sentenced by a military court to 12 years in prison for spying for Iranian intelligence agencies.

More From Pakistan:

Education has suffered a lot due to COVID-19, Shafqat Mehmood says

Education has suffered a lot due to COVID-19, Shafqat Mehmood says
British-Pakistani cage fighter and wife win defamation case in UK

British-Pakistani cage fighter and wife win defamation case in UK
False alarm: PIA pilot mistook saucer-like cloud for a UFO

False alarm: PIA pilot mistook saucer-like cloud for a UFO
Bilquis Edhi becomes 'Person of the Decade'

Bilquis Edhi becomes 'Person of the Decade'
'No military solution': UN chief urges India, Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute

'No military solution': UN chief urges India, Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute
Raza Rabbani not in favour of government plan to have open ballot in Senate election

Raza Rabbani not in favour of government plan to have open ballot in Senate election
China launches advanced warship for Pakistan: report

China launches advanced warship for Pakistan: report
Secretary Blinken urges Pakistan to ‘ensure accountability’ in Daniel Pearl’s murder

Secretary Blinken urges Pakistan to ‘ensure accountability’ in Daniel Pearl’s murder
Pakistan's transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI days after alleged torture incident

Pakistan's transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI days after alleged torture incident
'Happiest moment': Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari gets married to Mahmood Chaudhry

'Happiest moment': Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari gets married to Mahmood Chaudhry
63% Pakistanis think asymptomatic people cannot spread COVID-19

63% Pakistanis think asymptomatic people cannot spread COVID-19
Pakistan not bound by Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons: FO

Pakistan not bound by Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons: FO

Latest

view all