Wednesday Feb 17 2021
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

MQM founder taken to hospital once again after having difficulty breathing

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

MQM founder Altaf Hussain has once again been taken to the hospital after reporting difficulty in breathing.

A few weeks ago after having contracted coronavirus, Hussain had been hospitalised in London's Barnet Hospital, in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He was discharged on February 13 after spending a few days on ventilator.

According to Geo News, the MQM founder reported difficulty in breathing since last evening and has once more been taken to Barnet Hospital.


