pakistan
Wednesday Feb 03 2021
Murtaza Ali Shah

Altaf Hussain ‘rapidly’ recovering from coronavirus, MQM London says

Murtaza Ali Shah

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021

LONDON: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London has said that the party’s founder and leader Altaf Husain is “rapidly” recovering from the coronavirus after spending several days on the ventilator at the Barnet Hospital.

Hussain was rushed to the hospital after his situation deteriorated at his Edgware home – nearly 10 days after first developing severe COVID-19 symptoms.

The Central Coordination Committee of the MQM London said in a statement here on Tuesday evening that “thanks to the grace of God and the prayers of the workers and the people, the health of founder leader Mr Altaf Hussain is rapidly improving”.

The statement issued by Mustafa Azizabadi said: “Mr Altaf Hussain underwent various medical examinations at a local hospital in London on Tuesday 2nd February. His reports are much better than before and thanks to the prayers of the workers and the people, Mr Altaf Hussain's condition is rapidly improving.”

The statement added that Altaf Hussain was ill for some days due to which he was admitted to a local hospital in London for treatment on the advice of doctors but “now he is recovering well”.

Around two weeks ago MQM-London said in a statement that Hussain was taking some time off politics due to illness but the party didn’t mention the type of illness. Geo News got the confirmation on Monday that Hussain was getting treatment for COVID-19 and was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital in the coronavirus ward.

