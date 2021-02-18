Is there a WhatsApp virus going around?

It's true that we shouldn't open suspicious links but, in this case, it's another fake news.



There have been several reports about an Android worm being spread through WhatsApp.

WABetaInfo, however, says it's all fake news.



WABetaInfo is the an independent portal tracking WhatsApp features.

The reports are saying that a virus can be received through a WhatsApp message. A malware will be installed on your phone after downloading an image.

Security researcher Lukas Stefanko was the first one to report about the malware that is infecting the users, India Today reported.



"It’s true that we shouldn't open suspicious links but, in this case, it's another fake news,” WABetaInfo said.