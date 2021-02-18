Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Feb 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi TikTokers' murder case: Police arrest woman, prime suspect still at large

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

On February 2, two famous TikTok stars, Muskan Sheikh and Syed Rehan Shah, among four other social media figures, were gunned down near Anklesaria in Karachi. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Police have arrested a woman Tiktoker in a case pertaining to the murder of four Tiktokers in Karachi
  • According to the police, the suspect is a resident of Pak Colony
  • Police said Rehman, the prime suspect, is still at large

KARACHI: The police arrested on Thursday a woman Tiktoker for her suspected involvement in the murder of four Tiktokers near Karachi's Garden police headquarters earlier this month.

The suspect is a resident of Pak Colony. The police said the arrested woman had a fight with one of the deceased Tiktokers, identified as Muskan.  It was later revealed that the suspect had called her accomplice Rehman, who is the prime suspect.

Read more: Muskan Sheikh and Rehan Shah: The TikTok stars gunned down in Karachi

The police are still looking for Rehman.

On February 2, two famous TikTok stars, Muskan Sheikh and Syed Rehan Shah, among four other social media figures, were gunned down near Anklesaria. Police said an unidentified man opened fire on their car.

A post-mortem report by the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) indicated that Sheikh was fatally shot in the chest.

Who were Muskan and Rehan?

Boasting 532,100 followers on her TikTok account, @muskansheikh015, made brief videos lipsyncing songs and sharing snippets from her life.

Read more: Karachi TikTokers' murder case: Police obtain victims' mobile phone data

She followed only nine people from her TikTok account but had liked a whopping 2.1 million videos across the video-sharing social network.

Rehan Shah had 21,700 followers on his TikTok account, @mr.karachi1, and followed close to 50 people. He had liked 36,600 video posts.

More From Pakistan:

'Pawri Hori Hai' girl Dananeer Mobeen urges people to be happy for others

'Pawri Hori Hai' girl Dananeer Mobeen urges people to be happy for others
Former PPP senator sentenced to two years in prison for submitting fake degree

Former PPP senator sentenced to two years in prison for submitting fake degree
Ali Zafar’s musical tribute to missing Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara

Ali Zafar’s musical tribute to missing Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara
NAB to probe ‘wrongdoing’ in altered contracts with IPPs

NAB to probe ‘wrongdoing’ in altered contracts with IPPs
Pakistani users may face internet problems, says PTA

Pakistani users may face internet problems, says PTA
Senate polls: ECP rejects PTI's objection over Yusuf Raza Gilani's nomination papers

Senate polls: ECP rejects PTI's objection over Yusuf Raza Gilani's nomination papers
Pakistan, Egypt agree to further strengthen trade and economic relations

Pakistan, Egypt agree to further strengthen trade and economic relations
PTI leaders hold Haleem Adil Sheikh responsible for defeat in PS-88 by-poll

PTI leaders hold Haleem Adil Sheikh responsible for defeat in PS-88 by-poll
Senate election: PM Imran Khan asks cabinet to reach out to MNAs, MPAs

Senate election: PM Imran Khan asks cabinet to reach out to MNAs, MPAs
Pakistani residents in Norway can now have dual citizenship

Pakistani residents in Norway can now have dual citizenship
PML-N leader Senator Mushahidullah Khan passes away aged 68

PML-N leader Senator Mushahidullah Khan passes away aged 68
Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed says govt to utilise all resources to recover missing persons

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed says govt to utilise all resources to recover missing persons

Latest

view all