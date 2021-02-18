Karachi TikTokers' murder case: Police arrest woman, prime suspect still at large

On February 2, two famous TikTok stars, Muskan Sheikh and Syed Rehan Shah, among four other social media figures, were gunned down near Anklesaria in Karachi. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Police have arrested a woman Tiktoker in a case pertaining to the murder of four Tiktokers in Karachi



According to the police, the suspect is a resident of Pak Colony

Police said Rehman, the prime suspect, is still at large

KARACHI: The police arrested on Thursday a woman Tiktoker for her suspected involvement in the murder of four Tiktokers near Karachi's Garden police headquarters earlier this month.

The suspect is a resident of Pak Colony. The police said the arrested woman had a fight with one of the deceased Tiktokers, identified as Muskan. It was later revealed that the suspect had called her accomplice Rehman, who is the prime suspect.



Read more: Muskan Sheikh and Rehan Shah: The TikTok stars gunned down in Karachi

The police are still looking for Rehman.

On February 2, two famous TikTok stars, Muskan Sheikh and Syed Rehan Shah, among four other social media figures, were gunned down near Anklesaria. Police said an unidentified man opened fire on their car.



A post-mortem report by the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) indicated that Sheikh was fatally shot in the chest.

Who were Muskan and Rehan?

Boasting 532,100 followers on her TikTok account, @muskansheikh015, made brief videos lipsyncing songs and sharing snippets from her life.

Read more: Karachi TikTokers' murder case: Police obtain victims' mobile phone data

She followed only nine people from her TikTok account but had liked a whopping 2.1 million videos across the video-sharing social network.

Rehan Shah had 21,700 followers on his TikTok account, @mr.karachi1, and followed close to 50 people. He had liked 36,600 video posts.