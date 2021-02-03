Karachi TikTokers' murder case: Police obtain victims' mobile phone data

According to sources, raids were conducted in Karachi's Quaidabad, Landhi, and other areas to arrest the suspects. Photo: File

KARACHI: A police team headed by senior inspectors has been formed to arrest the accused in the murder of two famed TikTok stars, among other four social media figures, who were shot dead in what the police believes to be a case of personal enmity.

According to sources, raids are being conducted in Karachi's Quaidabad, Landhi, and other areas to arrest the suspects. The police has obtained the mobile phone data of the victims.

Both suspects reportedly knew the victims and were also involved in drug trafficking.



Two famous TikTok stars, Muskan Sheikh and Syed Rehan Shah, among four other social media figures, were gunned down near Anklesaria Hospital Monday night, police confirmed on Tuesday morning.

Police said that an unknown man opened fire at their car.

A post-mortem report furnished by the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) indicates that Muskan Sheikh was fatally shot in the chest.

Who were Muskan and Rehan?

Boasting 532,100 followers on her TikTok account, @muskansheikh015, made brief videos lipsyncing songs and sharing snippets from her life.

She followed only nine people from her TikTok account but had liked a whopping 2.1 million videos across the video-sharing social network.

Rehan Shah had 21,700 followers on his TikTok account, @mr.karachi1, and followed close to 50 people. He had liked 36,600 video posts.