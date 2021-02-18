Sharmila Farooqi records 'Pawri Hori Hai' video with Nasir Hussain Shah, other PPP leaders

Sharmila films "Pawri Hori Hai" video with Nasir Hussain Shah and other PPP leaders

"Ye ham hain, ye Nasir bhai hain aur ye hamari school ki taiyyari hori hai," she says



The "Pawri Hori Hai" trend triggered by PPP's Sharmila Farooqi has not only taken Pakistani social media by storm but has gone viral in India as well.

With various Pakistani and Bollywood celebrities recording the video and putting it up on social media, it was only a matter of time before our politicians jumped on board.

And that is exactly what Sharmila Farooqi did.

A video of the PPP leader has gone viral on social media in which she can be seen with other PPP leaders, including Sindh information minister Nasir Hussain Shah, saying:

Pawri Hori Hai trend goes viral

Earlier this week, young influencer Dananeer Mobeen's video had gone viral and had been re-shared thousands of times across social media platforms like Twitter.



"Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hei" [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party], she can be seen saying in the video.

The viral video has been recreated hundreds of times with #pawrihoraihai trending on Twitter.

Yashraj Mukhate recreates viral song

After taking Pakistani social media by storm, the trend #PawriHoriHai (parrrty ho rahi hai) went viral across the border and to everyone's delight, it turned into a catchy song.

Yashraj Mukhate, who is popular for turning viral videos and clips from TV shows and movies into upbeat, funny songs, turned #PawriHoriHai into a catchy number.



“From today, I am not going to party, but I will 'pawri' because party won't be as fun as pawri," Mukhate wrote in Roman Urdu on Instagram.