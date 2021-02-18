'WhatsApp cannot listen to personal conversations,' new update reveals

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is placed between small toy people figures in front of a keyboard in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. — Reuters/File

WhatsApp rolls out a new Beta update — 2.21.4.13

The update has "New Terms Of Service Alert"

It reiterates that app does not hear conversation

WhatsApp has rolled out a new Beta update — 2.21.4.13 — and has submitted it through the Google Play Beta Program, WABetainfo said.



The new update includes the "New Terms Of Service Alert", according to the website, which will be available in a future update that will be rolled out for all.

What does the new alert tell us?

It reiterates that WhatsApp cannot read or listen to your conversations, because they are end-to-end encrypted — "This will never change".

"Solution providers allow businesses to provide a better service. Chatting with businesses is optional," WABetainfo said.

Moreover, the website claims that no information is used for profiling the user, and it’s not used to create targeted advertisements on Facebook.

WhatsApp, in the new alert, said that the terms go into effect on May 15. "Note that WhatsApp wants to highlight that all chats with businesses that use solution/cloud providers are obviously optional," it added.

