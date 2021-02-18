Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Thursday Feb 18 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp update: New web version 2.21.3.20 released for users

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

The logo of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has released a new version for its users – version 2.21.3.20, which is a web release, according to a WABetaInfo report.

The report said that the update included all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions, submitted to the Google's Play Store.

Read more: WhatsApp releases version 2.21.3.17 for Android users

“It's like a release candidate, a final beta,” it said and recommended the users to update to this version “if you are not a beta tester” because it's a build reserved to everyone.

Read more: WhatsApp can be used to 'blackmail' you, warns FIA

According to WABetaInfo, if a feature was rolled out for a previous beta version, it's not sure that the 2.21.3.20 update already contains it, being available for everyone.

More From Sci-Tech:

Fortnite maker's feud with Apple deepens as complaint lodged in Europe

Fortnite maker's feud with Apple deepens as complaint lodged in Europe
Telegram's global search can help you find 'meaning of life itself'

Telegram's global search can help you find 'meaning of life itself'
US Embassy lauds Pakistani students for 'beating MIT & Stanford' in aeronautics, astronautics contest

US Embassy lauds Pakistani students for 'beating MIT & Stanford' in aeronautics, astronautics contest
Six mobile ad companies join hands to prepare for Apple privacy changes

Six mobile ad companies join hands to prepare for Apple privacy changes
WhatsApp can be used to 'blackmail' you, warns FIA

WhatsApp can be used to 'blackmail' you, warns FIA
Italy slaps Facebook with 7 million euros fine over improper data use

Italy slaps Facebook with 7 million euros fine over improper data use
Kids' home activities, TV shows in Urdu, and pets: What Pakistan searched for during pandemic

Kids' home activities, TV shows in Urdu, and pets: What Pakistan searched for during pandemic
Bitcoin rises above $50,000 to a new record high

Bitcoin rises above $50,000 to a new record high
Microsoft president terms SolarWinds hack as 'largest and most sophisticated attack'

Microsoft president terms SolarWinds hack as 'largest and most sophisticated attack'
Telegram has a treat for users this Valentine's Day

Telegram has a treat for users this Valentine's Day
ByteDance mulls sale of Indian TikTok assets to rival firm Glance

ByteDance mulls sale of Indian TikTok assets to rival firm Glance

WhatsApp releases version 2.21.3.17 for Android users

WhatsApp releases version 2.21.3.17 for Android users

Latest

view all