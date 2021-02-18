WhatsApp update: New web version 2.21.3.20 released for users

The logo of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has released a new version for its users – version 2.21.3.20, which is a web release, according to a WABetaInfo report.

The report said that the update included all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions, submitted to the Google's Play Store.

“It's like a release candidate, a final beta,” it said and recommended the users to update to this version “if you are not a beta tester” because it's a build reserved to everyone.

According to WABetaInfo, if a feature was rolled out for a previous beta version, it's not sure that the 2.21.3.20 update already contains it, being available for everyone.