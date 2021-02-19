BLACKPINK’s Lisa selected to judge the 2021 ANDAM Fashion Awards

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has recently been awarded the coveted honor of judging this year’s ANDAM Fashion Awards and Blinks couldn’t be prouder for their global star.

According to a report by WWD, Lisa will headline alongside 14 other prominent figureheads for the prestigious French fashion prize.

For those unversed with its history, the award was established back in 1989 by Nathalie Dufour as part of a joint venture between the French Ministry of Culture and the DEFl.

Some of the other judges include Chinese singer Chris Lee, French singer and actress Lou Doillon and fashion designers Kerby Jean-Raymond and Phoebe Philo.

The chief officer of Balenciaga and 2021 ANDAM jury president Cédric Charbi claimed, “The jury is coming from different horizons, and represent the different facets and faces of creativity today. It’s the only way that we give a good and proper reading of something that’s modern and conscious for a talent for tomorrow.”