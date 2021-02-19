Russian envoy to Afghanistan meets Gen Bajwa, lauds Pakistan's role in regional peace

Russian Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov (L) talking to Pakistan's Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ in Rawalpindi on February 19, 2021. Photo: ISPR

Russian envoy to Afghanistan meets Pakistan's COAS at the GHQ

Russian envoy Zamir Kabulov tells COAS that Pak-Russia relations will continue to prosper

Both discuss regional security issues and the Afghan Peace Process

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday had a meeting with the Russian Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Per the statement, the two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and the regional security situation, with a particular focus on the developments in the Afghan Peace Process.

The COAS said that peace in both countries is in the greater interest of the region.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistan for the Afghan Peace Process and expressed that Pakistan-Russia relations will continue to prosper manifolds.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to enhancing bilateral relations.

