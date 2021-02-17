Security forces gun down three terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Security forces personnel. Photo: Reuters

The operation took place in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, says ISPR

ISPR says terrorists were involved in several crimes

They were affiliated with the Aleem Khan group



MIR ALI: Security forces have killed three terrorists in North Waziristan's Mir Ali in an intelligence-based operation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.



According to the military’s media wing, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation at the hideout of the suspected terrorists in Mir Ali.



Three militants were killed during an intense exchange of fire, the ISPR said. They were affiliated with the Aleem Khan group.

The terrorists were involved in attacks over security forces, target killings and kidnappings for ransom.

On February 4, ISPR said security forces gunned down four terrorists in North Waziristan.

The military's media wing said that the terrorists were killed after the troops cordoned off the area following their observation of the presence of terrorists in a compound in Mir Ali, North Waziristan.



Two soldiers embrace martyrdom

During the operation two security forces personnel — Naib Subedar Amin Ullah and Sepoy Sher Zamin — embraced martyrdom, while four soldiers got injured, the ISPR added.