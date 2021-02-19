Cameron Diaz gets candid about her departure from Hollywood

Cameron Diaz recently sat down for a candid chat and touched upon her decision to leave Hollywood and embark upon “the most fulfilling part of my life."

The actress touched upon her decision to leave Hollywood during an interview with Sirius XM's Bruce Bozzi.

There she revealed her plans for a comeback and was quoted saying, "I'm never going to say never about anything in life. I'm just not that person. So will I ever make a movie again? I'm not looking to. But will I? I don't know. I have no idea."

Revealing the biggest factor behind her decision, she said, "I couldn't imagine, being a mom now, where I'm at as a mother with my child at her first year, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child. I just couldn't. I wouldn't have been the mom that I am now had I chosen to do that at any other time in my life."