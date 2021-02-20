Can't connect right now! retry
TIME magazine names Finland's PM Sanna Marin in ‘next 100’ leaders’ list

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin arrives in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pool/Ludovic Marin/Files

  • Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin named one of the “emerging leaders from around the world who are shaping the future”
  • Marin, of the Social Democratic Party, has been serving as the Finnish premier since December 2019
  • TIME article written by Norwegian PM Erna Solberg, who says Marin is part of "a strong team of women political leaders"

US magazine TIME has included Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin in its annually-published list of emerging leaders who are set to shape the future.

Marin has been serving as the Finnish premier since December 2019.

The list has been published since 2019 as an expansion of the magazine’s flagship TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people.

This year’s list includes people from multiple fields, such as "doctors and scientists fighting the COVID-19, advocates pushing for equality and justice, journalists standing up for truth, and artists sharing their visions of present and future".

Then 34, PM Sanna Marin of the Social Democratic Party was sworn in on December 10, 2019, becoming the world's youngest serving state leader and the youngest prime minister in Finland's history.

The TIME article is written by Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, who noted that Marin is "an important part of a strong team of women political leaders in the Nordic-Baltic region".

"Globally, Sanna Marin has been celebrated for becoming Prime Minister so young. However, she is not a political novice, and during the pandemic, she has proved that good leadership does not depend on age," Solberg wrote.

"Times of crisis show us what people are made of. She’s an important part of a strong team of women political leaders in the Nordic-Baltic region.

"I look forward to our cooperation in the future. And being able to meet," the author said.

