World Bank to highlight SBP's 'Banking on Equality' policy on Tuesday

Global lender World Bank will host a consultative dialogue on State Bank of Pakistan's 'Banking on Equality' Policy on Tuesday.

As per World Bank country Director Najy Benhassine, the policy has been developed by SBP to reduce the gender gap in Pakistan's banking sector.

"Which measures can bring a shift toward business practices that support women in #Pakistan? Join our discussion on Tuesday, February 23 at 5pm," said the World Bank official on Twitter.



The panel will include SBP Governor Reza Baqir, Deputy Governor Sima Kamil.

The World Bank officials that will participate in the discussion are World Bank's President for South Asia region Hartwig Schafer; Vice President of Asia and Pacific, IFC, Alfonso Garcia Mora; Director Gender at World Bank Caren Grown; President and CEO Women's World Banking Mary Ellen Iskenderian and President Director Bank OCBC NISP Parwati Surjaudaja.