Can't connect right now! retry
business
Saturday Feb 20 2021
By
Web Desk

World Bank to highlight SBP's 'Banking on Equality' policy on Tuesday

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 20, 2021

Global lender World Bank will host a consultative dialogue on State Bank of Pakistan's 'Banking on Equality' Policy on Tuesday.

As per World Bank country Director Najy Benhassine, the policy has been developed by SBP to reduce the gender gap in Pakistan's banking sector. 

"Which measures can bring a shift toward business practices that support women in #Pakistan? Join our discussion on Tuesday, February 23 at 5pm," said the World Bank official on Twitter. 

The panel will include SBP Governor Reza Baqir, Deputy Governor Sima Kamil.

The World Bank officials that will participate in the discussion are World Bank's President for South Asia region Hartwig Schafer; Vice President of Asia and Pacific, IFC, Alfonso Garcia Mora; Director Gender at World Bank Caren Grown; President and CEO Women's World Banking Mary Ellen Iskenderian and President Director Bank OCBC NISP Parwati Surjaudaja. 

More From Business:

'Stay tuned': Maryam to 'expose' alleged rigging in by-polls with 'irrefutable evidence'

'Stay tuned': Maryam to 'expose' alleged rigging in by-polls with 'irrefutable evidence'
Statements of CIA officials recorded after snake found in Haleem Adil's police cell

Statements of CIA officials recorded after snake found in Haleem Adil's police cell
Senate polls: Nawaz assures Zardari of PML-N's support for Yusuf Raza Gilani

Senate polls: Nawaz assures Zardari of PML-N's support for Yusuf Raza Gilani
ECP suspects results for Sialkot's NA-75 constituency compromised

ECP suspects results for Sialkot's NA-75 constituency compromised
US dollar sold at Rs159.3 on February 20

US dollar sold at Rs159.3 on February 20
Gold sold at Rs109,950 per tola in Pakistan on February 20

Gold sold at Rs109,950 per tola in Pakistan on February 20
In a first, Pakistan uses a 'brain pacemaker' to treat epilepsy

In a first, Pakistan uses a 'brain pacemaker' to treat epilepsy

Senate election: Election Commission of Pakistan issues production orders for detained lawmakers

Senate election: Election Commission of Pakistan issues production orders for detained lawmakers
Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says

Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says
Foreign Office confirms PM Imran Khan's Sri Lanka trip amid speculation

Foreign Office confirms PM Imran Khan's Sri Lanka trip amid speculation
NA-75 by-poll results withheld; PML-N beats PTI on PK-63, PP-51 seats, show unofficial results

NA-75 by-poll results withheld; PML-N beats PTI on PK-63, PP-51 seats, show unofficial results
PML-N in the lead in hotly-contested NA-75 by-polls, unofficial results show

PML-N in the lead in hotly-contested NA-75 by-polls, unofficial results show

Latest

view all