Saturday Feb 20 2021
Eminem's childhood idol dies

Saturday Feb 20, 2021

Eminem on Friday expressed grief over the death of Prince Markie Dee, real name Mark Anthony Morales, who died at the of 52.

Taking to Twitter, the Detroit rapper paid tribute to Mark Anthony of the rap group the "Fat Boys" and a hit songwriter and producer.

"So sad 2 hear of the legendary @PrinceMarkieDee of the Fat Boys' passing. One of my childhood idols & favorite mc's of all time. Left us way 2 soon. He will truly be missed," tweeted Eminem.

The death of the famous rapper was announced by his manager, Louie “Uncle Louie”.

