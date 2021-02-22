Haleem Adil's life is in danger, says Khurram Sher Zaman after meeting PTI leader in hospital

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman addressing media outside Sindh Assembly building. Photo: File/via Geo News

PTI's Khurram Sher Zaman meets Haleem Adil Sheikh in hospital



Says Shiekh's life is in danger

The PTI leader says Prime minister Imran Khan has been apprised of the situation



KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman on Monday shared his apprehensions that Haleem Adil Sheikh's life is in danger after he met the Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly at the hospital following the news of his heart ailment.

Condemning the incident where reportedly a snake was found in Adil's police cell, the PTI leader said that Prime minister Imran Khan has been apprised of the situation.

"The rulers of Sindh have become selfish. A snake was found in the opposition leader's police cell, whereas, goons tortured the PTI candidate in jail," he went on to add.

Read more: PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh moved from jail to hospital after chest pain

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh had been shifted to a local hospital on Sunday night after he complained of pain in his chest, less than a week after he was arrested for allegedly entering a polling station while armed and engaging in the aerial firing.

Sheikh had requested the jail superintendent to take him to the hospital after feeling pain in the chest, whereupon he was transferred by ambulance to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

He also claimed that he was attacked by more than 50 inmates in jail.