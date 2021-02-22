Punjab government allocates Rs1b for merit scholarships to students

Can't connect right now! retry
  • Punjab government allocates Rs1 billion for a scholarship programme for students on merit
  • Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announces launch of 'Rehmatul Aaleemeen' scholarship programme 
  • Says students will be able to submit applications online

LAHORE: The Punjab government announced an allocation of Rs1 billion for a scholarship programme based on merit on Monday.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will launch the 'Rehmatul Aaleemeen' scholarship programme. Under it, scholarships will be provided to "talented and deserving" students.

Read more: HEC announces dates for written test of three international scholarship programmes

Buzdar says students will be able to submit applications online.

Earlier this year, the Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) had also announced its yearly scholarships for students.

According to BEEF's programme manager, about 8,000 students will be awarded a stipend to continue their education. 

