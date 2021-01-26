Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
HEC announces dates for written test of three international scholarship programmes

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

The Higher Education Commission has announced the date of the written test for three international scholarship programmes.

According to the HEC's Twitter handle, the test for Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme 2021, Commonwealth PhD Scholarship Programme 2021, and HEC-Chinese Government Scholarship Programme 2021 are scheduled for January 31.

"Applicants can get their test slips information from ETC website https://etc.hec.gov.pk/#/login OR through email or SMS," it said in the tweet.

