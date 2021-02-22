Pakistan Army spokesperson denies reports of ISI chief being replaced

Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 22 2021
Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed. Photo: ISPR
  • Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar denies ongoing reports that DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hamid was being replaced
  • Maj Gen Iftikhar says "there's no truth in these reports whatsoever, adding that he would like to request people not to speculate further on this thing

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar on Monday denied reports that the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief was being replaced.

In a press conference here earlier today, Maj Gen Iftikhar denied current reports of the director-general of the ISI (DG ISI), Lt Gen Faiz Hamid, leaving his office.

His remarks came in response to a question, wherein the reporter mentioned that numerous matters — including the "DG ISI's appointment, Gen Asif, and talk about Gen Faiz" — were being discussed on social media. 

Read more: Pakistan Army announces several transfers; Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed appointed DG ISI

"Is there any expected move in the near future? Or are these reports not based on truth," the journalist asked.

The Pakistan Army spokesperson underscored that there should be no speculation about these things. "An officer completes their term after being appointed at a senior level in the Army," he clarified.

"These are baseless speculations and I request you not to think about these things nor should there be any speculation about these things," he added. "Appointments in the Army, as an institution, and especially on a senior level, are not this short-lived and everyone completes their tenure.

"Normally, appointments in the Army as head of an institution are for two years. There's no truth in these reports whatsoever and I would like to request not to speculate further on this thing. Thank you," Maj Gen Iftikhar underlined.

Read more: PM Imran Khan approves formation of intelligence coordination committee: sources

