Tuesday Nov 24 2020
PM Imran Khan approves formation of intelligence coordination committee: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a recommendation to form an intelligence coordination committee, sources informed Geo News on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the coordination committee — which would have representatives from all intelligence agencies of Pakistan — shall be headed by the Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI), Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

The intelligence coordination committee will ensure timely sharing of information on all sensitive issues, the sources said, adding that the rules and regulations for the new body were being finalised.

Sources further mentioned that the federal government was thinking of introducing legislation in the Parliament to set up the new intelligence coordination committee.

