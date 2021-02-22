PSL 2021: Debutant Mohammad Wasim Jr aims inclusion in national team through performance

Mohammad Wasim Jr, 19, hails from North Waziristan. Photo: Reporter

Mohammad Wasim Jr says he wants to be a part of the national squad in future through good performance

Says he did not have many opportunities in his home town of North Waziristan

Says his first goal is to become the best emerging player and take maximum wickets in PSL

KARACHI: Since its inception, the Pakistan Super League has become a steppingstone for several Pakistani cricketers to fast track their career and pursue their dreams.



Hassan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Nawaz are some of the cricketers who were caught in the spotlight of attention through the PSL and got the opportunity to play for Pakistan in international cricket.

This edition, like all previous ones, also promises to provide some exciting young talent to Pakistan Cricket. Mohammad Wasim junior, who hails from North Waziristan, is one of them.

Read more: PCB withdraw Naseem Shah from U19 squad

Wasim, 19, made his debut on Sunday night for Islamabad United and sent several batsmen to the pavilion, including Shahid Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood, and Mohammad Rizwan to announce his arrival in the top-level cricket.

Talking to Geo.tv after his debut, the young fast bowler said that it was a dream-come-true moment for him to play in the Pakistan Super League.

“I used to play tape ball cricket in North Waziristan as there were no grounds in the vicinity but I regularly watched all these stars play PSL matches on TV,” he recalled.

“Life in Waziristan wasn’t easy for me due to the lack of facilities. So I went to Peshawar to start my career in cricket. I joined a club there, then started playing district-level cricket before representing my region at the age-group level. Finally, I was picked to represent the Pakistan U19 team,” he said while speaking about his journey.

The 19-year-old cricketer said that his father wouldn’t allow him to play cricket but his uncle helped him achieve his dream and when he moved to Peshawar, his friend – Mohib – helped him join a club to start cricket.

“That’s how my journey started,” he said.

Wasim has now set his eyes on getting the maximum benefit from the opportunity to play for Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League.

“I am enjoying my time with Islamabad United. I am trying to learn as much as possible from Johan Botha, Ruman Raees, Saeed Ajmal, and other players in the team,” said Wasim who started his FC career only last year.

“My first goal is to become the best emerging player, take maximum wickets in Pakistan Super League, and then get selected for Pakistan cricket team,” he said.

Read more: PSL 2021 team preview: Islamabad United seek fresh start under new coach