You may not be able to send or receive WhatsApp messages after May 15





If you don't accept WhatsApp's updated terms and service, your account can be deactivated

Inactive accounts can be deleted after 120 days

Users will be allowed to avail calls and notifications for "a few weeks" after May 15 deadline





If you're a WhatsApp user and do not accept its updated terms and conditions by May 15. you won't be able to either send or receive messages on the app.



According to TechCrunch, those who do not accept the updated terms and service of the instant-messaging app will have their accounts listed as "inactive". Accounts that are listed as inactive can be deleted after 120 days.



As per the tech website, the app will continue to allow the user to avail the call and notifications functions for a short period of time after the deadline passes, which is probably "a few weeks".



WhatsApp caused a hue and cry when it announced its new updates in January, according to which user data can be shared with Facebook. Thousands across the globe switched to other substitute mobile apps such as Telegram and Signal.



However, WhatsApp later clarified that it cannot read or listen to a user's chat and that the update was aimed to enable payments to other businesses.

Does WhatsApp share any information with Facebook?



It is public knowledge that WhatsApp already shares some data with Facebook — which currently owns the mobile app — such as users' IP addresses and purchases made through the platform.

However, these privacy laws vary from country-to-country. For instance, the same laws are not applicable in Europe or the UK.



What does the new WhatsApp privacy policy update mean for users?



Earlier, Geo Pakistan had reached out to digital rights expert Usama Khilji to explain the impact of WhatsApp's new terms and conditions.



Khilji, who is also a director at digital rights organisation Bolo Bhi, had said that one-to-one conversations between users will “remain encrypted”.

However, he had explained WhatsApp will now provide “some information” to its parent company Facebook.



Khilji had said WhatsApp will now be able to share a user’s status, mobile being used, internet and the phone number and IP address being used by an account.

“They will use this information to target you through Facebook ads,” the Bolo Bhi director had said.