I have severe reservations with PTI, says PM Imran Khan's special assistant Yar Mohammad Rind

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Education Minister of Balochistan, Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind said Tuesday that he had "severe reservations" with the ruling PTI, complaining that he is never consulted on important matters.



"I am the parliamentary leader of the PTI but am never consulted on any important matter," said Rind, speaking to Geo News. "Despite being a member of the cabinet, the prime minister doesn't give me five minutes for a meeting," he complained.



"Balochistan is being unjustly treated when it comes to the Senate elections," he said, lamenting that there is no representation of the province in the parliamentary board of the party.



'Who is Sadiq Sanjrani?'



The PTI leader lashed out at Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani, questioning his relationship with the PTI. "Who is Sadiq Sanjrani to take [important decisions]? What is his worth," he asked angrily. "What is his relationship to the PTI? In Balochistan, Sanjrani's character is regarded with extreme dislike," the PTI leader said.



Sanjrani lamented that it had been several years since he held a meeting with PM Imran Khan, adding that he was never taken into confidence on anything of note.



"We are worthless when compared to Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan," he complained. "The Senate elections will have repercussions for the entire country. I cannot say what will happen [during the elections]," he said.



