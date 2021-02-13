Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Feb 13 2021
By
Web Desk

PTI takes back Balochistan Senate ticket from Abdul Qadir

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 13, 2021

PTI on Saturday took back the Balochistan Senate ticket previously awarded to MPA Abdul Qadir, after the decision received flak from the party's leaders.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill, in a tweet, said that the party had reversed its decision and now the Balochistan ticket had been allotted to Zahoor Agha.

"The kaptaan (skipper) always listens to his people's voice," the prime minister's aide said.

The party issued the final list of its candidates today for the upcoming Senate elections after approval by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Parliamentary Board, which met today with PM Imran Khan in the chair, finalised 20 names for Senate tickets.

Several big names, including Babar Awan, Shahzad Akbar, Amir Mughal and Sajjad Turi, who were recommended for tickets, could not make the final cut for the March 3 Senate polls.

From Balochistan, the name of Abdul Qadir (PTI-BAP joint candidate) was approved for a general seat.

The decision was met with heavy opposition by PTI members.

A press conference was held by the regional presidents of PTI Balochistan.

"The party has issued a ticket for the Senate to a man named Abdul Qadir, who has nothing to do with the party," Nawab Khan said.

More to follow.

More From Pakistan:

'This is a war': Maryam makes case for PML-N in hotly contested NA-75 by-polls

'This is a war': Maryam makes case for PML-N in hotly contested NA-75 by-polls
Petrol price in Pakistan expected to go up after Feb 15

Petrol price in Pakistan expected to go up after Feb 15
Punjab announces dates for matric, intermediate exams

Punjab announces dates for matric, intermediate exams
WATCH: Karachi Corps take part in tactical drills in Thar

WATCH: Karachi Corps take part in tactical drills in Thar
Justice Isa asks how world knows of CJP's verdict before he has seen it

Justice Isa asks how world knows of CJP's verdict before he has seen it
Solicitor says Daily Mail attacked Imran Ali Yousaf on false grounds

Solicitor says Daily Mail attacked Imran Ali Yousaf on false grounds
Senate election: Election Commission asks FBR, NAB, SBP to verify candidates' data

Senate election: Election Commission asks FBR, NAB, SBP to verify candidates' data
PTI issues final list of Senate candidates

PTI issues final list of Senate candidates
Video: PML-N, PTI workers clash ahead of NA-75 by-poll in Sialkot

Video: PML-N, PTI workers clash ahead of NA-75 by-poll in Sialkot
'#PawriHoriHai' influencer Dananeer Mobeen overwhelmed after video goes viral

'#PawriHoriHai' influencer Dananeer Mobeen overwhelmed after video goes viral
PM Imran Khan launches urban forestry in Lahore based on Japan's Miyawaki technique

PM Imran Khan launches urban forestry in Lahore based on Japan's Miyawaki technique
Jamaat-e-Islami announces Senate election candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Jamaat-e-Islami announces Senate election candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Latest

view all