Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Shaniera Akram urges people to 'Pawri' with their masks on

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

Social worker and wife to former cricketer Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram has recently reacted to viral social media video pawry horahi hai. Photo Courtesy: Twitter

  • Shaniera Akram, has recently reacted to the social media mania related to the viral meme "Pawri horahi hai

  • "I’m all in for a #PawriHoRahiHai but can we do it with some masks on"

  • Dananeer Mobeen's video had gone viral in both India and Pakistan and had also been re-shared thousands of times across all social media platforms

Social worker and wife to former cricketer Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram, has recently reacted to the social media mania related to the viral meme "Pawri horahi hai', asking people to not forget the COVID-19 SOPs as they enjoy recreating the meme.

Read more: 'Save money and save lives': Shaniera Akram tells Pakistanis to have small weddings during coronavirus

"I’m all in for a #PawriHoRahiHai but can we do it with some masks on!," Akram said in a tweet on Wednesday.

A short video by Instagram influencer Dananeer Mobeen went viral in India and Pakistan a couple of weeks ago in which she said the words "Pawri Horai Hai".

Various celebs from India and Pakistan both recreated the hilarious meme and shared it on social media. Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Virat Kohli are just some of the celebs who made versions of the meme to the delight of their fans.

Read more: #Pawrihorihai-famed Dananeer Mobeen falls in love with Karachi

"Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hai" [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party], Dananeer can be seen saying in the video.

More From Pakistan:

Kashmir only dispute between India and Pakistan, says PM Imran Khan in Sri Lanka

Kashmir only dispute between India and Pakistan, says PM Imran Khan in Sri Lanka
Shehbaz Sharif has always worked for supremacy of Parliament, says PDM’s Gillani

Shehbaz Sharif has always worked for supremacy of Parliament, says PDM’s Gillani
PTI, MQM leaders approach SHC to appeal rejection of Senate nomination papers

PTI, MQM leaders approach SHC to appeal rejection of Senate nomination papers
PM Imran Khan, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa meet for a tete-a-tete

PM Imran Khan, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa meet for a tete-a-tete
Pakistan offered Sri Lanka $15m credit line for defence cooperation: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan offered Sri Lanka $15m credit line for defence cooperation: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
PM Imran Khan approves allocation of Rs52m grant for Sri Lanka's sports development

PM Imran Khan approves allocation of Rs52m grant for Sri Lanka's sports development
NA-75 Daska by-polls: ECP fines Qasim Suri for violating code of conduct

NA-75 Daska by-polls: ECP fines Qasim Suri for violating code of conduct
PTI demands removal of Sindh IG after Haleem Adil Sheikh arrest

PTI demands removal of Sindh IG after Haleem Adil Sheikh arrest
Wheat prices set by government invite exploitation, say Sindh farmers

Wheat prices set by government invite exploitation, say Sindh farmers
GB govt to setup mountaineering, rock climbing school in memory of Muhammad Ali Sadpara

GB govt to setup mountaineering, rock climbing school in memory of Muhammad Ali Sadpara
Senate polls: PDM candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani contacts Akhtar Mengal

Senate polls: PDM candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani contacts Akhtar Mengal
CPEC to enhance Sri Lanka's connectivity up to Central Asia: PM Imran Khan

CPEC to enhance Sri Lanka's connectivity up to Central Asia: PM Imran Khan

Latest

view all