Shaniera Akram urges people to 'Pawri' with their masks on

Social worker and wife to former cricketer Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram has recently reacted to viral social media video pawry horahi hai. Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Shaniera Akram, has recently reacted to the social media mania related to the viral meme "Pawri horahi hai

"I’m all in for a #PawriHoRahiHai but can we do it with some masks on"

Dananeer Mobeen's video had gone viral in both India and Pakistan and had also been re-shared thousands of times across all social media platforms

Social worker and wife to former cricketer Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram, has recently reacted to the social media mania related to the viral meme "Pawri horahi hai', asking people to not forget the COVID-19 SOPs as they enjoy recreating the meme.



Read more: 'Save money and save lives': Shaniera Akram tells Pakistanis to have small weddings during coronavirus

"I’m all in for a #PawriHoRahiHai but can we do it with some masks on!," Akram said in a tweet on Wednesday.

A short video by Instagram influencer Dananeer Mobeen went viral in India and Pakistan a couple of weeks ago in which she said the words "Pawri Horai Hai".



Various celebs from India and Pakistan both recreated the hilarious meme and shared it on social media. Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Virat Kohli are just some of the celebs who made versions of the meme to the delight of their fans.



Read more: #Pawrihorihai-famed Dananeer Mobeen falls in love with Karachi

"Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hai" [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party], Dananeer can be seen saying in the video.