pakistan
Friday Feb 19 2021
By
Web Desk

#Pawrihorihai-famed Dananeer Mobeen falls in love with Karachi

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 19, 2021

The new internet sensation Dananeer Mobeen. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Dananeer Mobeen
  • Influencer Dananeer Mobeen shared that she is in Karachi after a long time
  • Says came to Karachi after almost 10 years and "I’m in love"
  • Mobeen's #Pawrihorihai video had gone viral and had been re-shared thousands of times across social media platforms

The new internet sensation, Dananeer Mobeen, who garnered overnight fame for her viral #Pawrihorihai meme has shared that came to Karachi after 10 long years and loved the vibe and energy of the city of lights.

Read more: 'Pawri horahi hai': Meet the new social media sensation Dananeer Mobeen

Sharing her excitement on Twitter on Friday, the influencer said: "Came to Karachi after almost 10 years and I’m in love! Karachi is so vibrant. Buzzing with energy and passion. People hustling left and right. Love love love it!"

Last week, the young influencer's video had gone viral and had been re-shared thousands of times across all social media platforms.

"Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hai" [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party], she could be seen saying in the video.

The viral video has been recreated hundreds of times with #pawrihoraihai trending on Twitter for a few days.

Read more: 'Pawri Hori Hai' girl Dananeer Mobeen urges people to be happy for others

During an exclusive interview with Geo News, the influencer shared that her video, where she can be seen chilling on her way back from Nathia Gali, wasn't pre-planned at all. 

"We were returning back from our trip to Nathia Gali and we had stopped for food during our trip. There was music playing in the background and it was overall a fun vibe when I decided to take out my phone and film the moment," Mobeen had shared during her interview.

