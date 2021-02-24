Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
Stephen Colbert ridicules Ted Cruz and his mid-crisis vacation

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

Texas Senator Ted Cruz has been catching flak after his Mexico jaunt last week while the state suffered a deadly winter storm.

Now, comedian and talk show host Stephen Colbert has also taken a dig at the disgraced senator as he dragged him for vacationing in Cancun, Mexico while his people back home suffered.

The latest episode of Colbert’s The Late Show aired a clip of NASA’s Perseverance rover touching down on Mars and Cruz getting out, saying: “I’m Ted Cruz, and I’m going to Mars!”

The NASA worker can then be heard asking the senator: “Shouldn’t you be helping your state get its power back on?”

“Leaving when so many Texans were hurting, I took the first flight I could get,” he responded.

Asked what he would miss the most about Earth, Cruz replied: “Failing Texans. Massively.”

