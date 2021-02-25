Watch: Aleem Dar's 'Thug Life' reaction after third umpire upholds his decision

Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar pumps his fist after Imad Wasim's appeal is rejected by the third umpire and Dar's decision is upheld. Photo: Twitter

Social media falls in love with Aleem Dar's celebratory move after third umpire upholds his decision

Imad Wasim had referred the decision to the third umpire after Aleem gave him not out

Islamabad United won the match with five wickets in hand





KARACHI: Aleem Dar, arguably the best umpire around at the moment, doesn't get many decisions wrong. During Wednesday's T20 clash between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United, Dar's reaction to the third umpire upholding his decision went viral on social media.



The match ended when the final run was taken by the Islamabad United batsman. However, just as the two-time champions were getting ready to celebrate, Kings skipper Imad Wasim appealed against Aleem Dar's decision to give the batsman not out.



However, the match came to an end when the third umpire upheld Dar's decision and ruled the batsman not out, much to the joy of the umpire.



In a spontaneous burst of joy, Dar pumped his fist into the air before signalling that Imad's appeal had been rejected.



Netizens picked up on the celebration and exclaimed happiness over Dar's little jubilation move.



One person referred to it as a "Thug Life" moment for the umpire.



Australian comedian Dennis put forward a hilarious suggestion.



Dananeer absolutely loved it, like thousands of others.



A netizen jokingly suggested the move was Dar's way of showing his support for Islamabad United.



Pari Gul Tareen may have said it all.



