Thursday Feb 25 2021
PM Imran Khan promised a Pakistan-Afghanistan cricket series: Mohammad Nabi

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Nabi (L) and Prime Minister Imran Khan (R). Photos: AFP


  • Mohammad Nabi says meeting PM Imran Khan "was exciting"
  • "We asked him to give Afghanistan a series with Pakistan and he has promised that," says Mohammad Nabi
  • Afghanistan has recently emerged as a promising cricket team, with its players putting up impressive performances in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi revealed details of his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that the premier promised a cricket series between Afghanistan and Pakistan in the days to come.

This was revealed by sports journalist Saj Sadiq, who tweeted Nabi's comments. According to Nabi, his meeting with the prime minister was an 'exciting' one.

"Meeting Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was exciting. We had lunch & had a photoshoot with him," he was quoted as saying. "We asked him to give Afghanistan a series with Pakistan and he has promised that. We enjoyed that meeting and discussed some cricket things with him," added the cricketer.

Sadiq did not elaborate who also met the prime minister with the Afghanistan cricket team member and when did the meeting take place.

Nabi, who plays for the Karachi Kings, is a veteran team member of the Afghanistan cricket team. He has played a total of 127 matches as an Afghanistan cricketer and has scored a single century and 14 half-centuries.

In his first appearance for the PSL this season, Nabi made a quickfire 30 runs off 14 balls to give his team the victory.

"This is a champion team and I wish we could make them champions again. I am in Karachi after 12 years. I played for Pakistan Customs for two years in 2008 and 2009 so I have good memories of the city," he had earlier said during an interview.

