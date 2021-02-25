Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 25 2021
Lady Gaga's dog walker shot as two of her pets stolen

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

Vocal powerhouse Lady Gaga’s dog walker has been hospitalised after a robber shot him and stole two of her French Bulldogs.

According to People, the robbery occurred at 11:40 on Wednesday night in which the male victim was shot. 

The robber is described to be male who used a semi-automatic handgun and was spotted leaving in a vehicle towards Hollywood.

Lady Gaga's rep confirmed that the victim was the singer's dog walker and the two dogs that were stolen were Koji and Gustav.

The superstar, who is currently in Italy, has offered a $500,000 reward for information about the dogs.

