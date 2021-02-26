Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 26 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021: International cricketers enjoy golfing in Pakistan

By
Faizan Lakhani

Friday Feb 26, 2021

Over 150 players, team officials, organisers, and match officials are in Karachi for the first leg of PSL6.
  • PSL participants, including players and officials, spent a day out at a golf course on Thursday
  • Over 150 players, team officials, organisers, and match officials are in Karachi for the first leg of PSL 6
  • PCB arranged a “bio-secure visit” to a golf club in Karachi for  players and officials for recreation purposes

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League (PSL) participants, including players and officials, spent a day out at a golf course on Thursday to experience a new routine other than ground and hotel rooms, although they remained in a bio-secure environment.

Over 150 players, team officials, organisers, and match officials are in Karachi for the first leg of PSL 2021 and are restricted in a bio-secure bubble to protect from the spread of the coronavirus.

Read more: PSL 2021: PCB dispels reports of Peshawar Zalmi's boycott

However, realising that the situation where players are confined to their hotel rooms can take a toll on the mental health, the PCB arranged a “bio-secure visit” to a golf club in the metropolis for the players and officials participating in the league.

An official of PCB confirmed to Geo News that this arrangement was decided earlier because the PCB didn’t want players to be locked in rooms during the PSL.

“We wanted a day out where players can relax and enjoy time other than their restricted routine due to bubble restriction.

The golf day was already slotted in schedule with teams and players/officials in large number attended the golf day activity,” the PCB spokesperson told Geo.

Karachi Kings' player Babar Azam.

Read more: PSL 2021: Latest points table

He confirmed that the bubble was not compromised and all the activity was done in a biosecure environment ensuring players' safety and health.

“Golf is something in which it was easier to arrange a bio-secure environment and also players do prefer playing Golf in their free time, so that’s why PCB ensured arrangement,” the spokesman added.

Various cricketers shared their visit photographs on social media stating how they enjoyed the time away from the hotel and cricket.

After a break on Thursday, the teams will be back on the cricket field on Friday.

