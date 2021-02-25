Can't connect right now! retry
PSL 2021: PCB dispels reports of Peshawar Zalmi's boycott

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan on Thursday dispelled media reports that Peshawar Zalmi threatened to boycott their Pakistan Super League (PSL) after their squad members were quarantined last week.

Speaking to media, Wasim Khan said that Peshawar Zalmi players had met Javed Afridi who also tested negative for coronavirus, adding, "Zalmi did not threaten to boycott the match".

The statement from the top PCB official came after the PSL management allowed Zalmi’s skipper Wahab Riaz and Head Coach Darren Sammy to reintegrate with the squad after they were quarantined due to COVID-19 violation before their opening match last week.

According to media reports, Zalmi had threatened not to leave the hotel on Sunday without Darren Sammy and Wahab Riaz after the two were quarantined for breaching bio-secure protocol.

The matter, the report said, would also be discussed during the Board of Governors (BoG) meeting on February 27.

Earlier on Sunday, just ahead of their opener against Lahore Qalandars Peshawar Zalmi got a relief when the PCB accepted the team’s appeal regarding Friday’s biosecure breach.

“Appeal on a player and official guilty of breaching bio-secure bubble on Friday, has been accepted,” the PCB had said in a press release.

“The two have been allowed to integrate with the side. The team has offered its regrets to the PCB on Friday’s breach and has thanked the PSL ETC for accepting their appeal. They have further assured protocols will be followed and respected as everyone wants the PSL to succeed,” it noted.

