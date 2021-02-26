PSL 2021: Latest points table

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy. — PSL/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is underway in Karachi and Lahore Qalandars, the previous tournament's runner ups, are in the lead after playing two matches.

They have won both of their encounters and are on the top with four points and a net run rate of 0.792 followed by Islamabad United with four points but with a lower run rate.

United will aim to take the top spot in their next fixture against Peshawar Zalmi on February 27.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied Points NET RR Lahore Qalandars 2 2 0 0 4 0.792 Islamabad United 2 2 0 0 4 0.468 Karachi Kings 2 1 1 0 2 1.398 Peshawar Zalmi 2 1 1 0 2 -0.086 Multan Sultans 2 0 2 0 0 -0.583 Quetta Gladiators 2 0 2 0 0 -2.007



