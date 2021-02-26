PSL 2021: Latest points table

Friday Feb 26, 2021
KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is underway in Karachi and Lahore Qalandars, the previous tournament's runner ups, are in the lead after playing two matches.
They have won both of their encounters and are on the top with four points and a net run rate of 0.792 followed by Islamabad United with four points but with a lower run rate.
United will aim to take the top spot in their next fixture against Peshawar Zalmi on February 27.
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|NET RR
|Lahore Qalandars
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0.792
|Islamabad United
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0.468
|Karachi Kings
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1.398
|Peshawar Zalmi
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.086
|Multan Sultans
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.583
|Quetta Gladiators
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-2.007