WATCH: Young man takes down police drone with his kite string in Rawalpindi

A young man has been caught on camera taking down a police drone with his sharp kite string.



Despite a ban from the government, flying kites and heavy aerial firing continue to wreak havoc in different parts of the city.



A spokesperson from Rawalpindi has denied the incident.



RAWALPINDI: A young man took down a police drone with his sharp kite string on Friday which was deployed for surveillance as there's a ban on kite flying in the city.

Despite a ban from the government, flying kites and heavy aerial firing continue to wreak havoc in different parts of the city. Seven people have fallen victim to aerial firing and kite string injuries in the past 15 hours.



Drone operators to search for and monitor kite flying and aerial firing, particularly in congested city areas, are being used by the police officials, however, a citizen took down one of the drones with his kite string today.

Geo. tv has obtained the video of the incident.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the Rawalpindi administration denied the incident, saying that the law enforcers are taking all possible measures to stop kite-flying.

Read more: Kite flying violations going unchecked worries Rawalpindi residents

The Pakistan Kite Flying Association's Rawalpindi chapter and the local kite-flying association announced Basant celebrations in city areas on February 25 and 26.

Rawalpindi police said that they have registered 43 cases, booked 49 people, and recovered hundreds of kites and strings, while drones and other cameras are also being used to search for kite-flyers.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police said that about 2,500 police officers will be on duty in the federal capital to prevent kite flying. Police personnel have also been deployed on 280 roofs.



Previously, the Rawalpindi CPO urged parents, teachers, religious scholars, and civil society members to come forward and play a role in stopping kite flying and aerial firing which has become a menace to society.