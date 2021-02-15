Kite flying violations going unchecked worries Rawalpindi residents

Ban on use of metallic strings openly violated in several parts of Rawalpindi



Kite flying continues despite ban, especially on Fridays and Sundays



Rawalpindi residents urge concerned authorities to strictly implement ban



RAWALPINDI: Residents are worried over the prevalence of kite flying in Rawalpindi despite a ban on it, The News reported Monday.

Kite flying is continuing despite the ban, especially on Fridays and Sundays.

Some areas where it has been reported are: Peoples Colony, Tench Bhatta, Dhoke Syedan, Kiani Road, Dhoke Chaudharian, Adyala Road, Bakra Mandi, Material, Committee Chowk, Arya Mohala, Ratta Amral, Sadiqabad, New Katarian, Bani and Pirwadhai.

The citizens have urged the concerned authorities to strictly implement the ban on kite flying so road accidents and loss of human lives can be avoided.



Basant celebrations

The Pakistan Kite Flying Association's Rawalpindi chapter and the local kite flying association announced Basant celebrations will be held on February 18 and 19 in Rawalpindi's cantonment areas, while the festival will be celebrated in city areas on February 25 and 26.

According to a police spokesperson, over 2,000 cops were deployed for two days on February 13 and 14. Drone operators to search and monitor kite flying and aerial firing, particularly in congested city areas, were also used.



The Rawalpindi CPO urged parents, teachers, ulema-e-Karam, and civil society members to come forward and play a role against kite flying and aerial firing which has become a menace.

He instructed police officers to take strict action against those found violating the ban.

155 kite sellers booked during Jan and Feb



The police had launched a crackdown against the ban violators and seized over 60,000 kites and sent 155 kite sellers behind bars in January and February.

The Rawalpindi CPO says violators will be dealt with an iron hand and no one will be spared.

He said no one will be allowed to celebrate Basant.