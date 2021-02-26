Foreign TikToker thinks viral 'Pawri Hori Hai' meme 'is very annoying'

Foreign TikToker @pardesi.carly (L) and Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen (R).

KARACHI: With all the fame that Pakistan's very own Dananeer Mobeen is getting after her 'Pawri Hori Hai' video went viral and eventually turned into a meme that celebrities across both sides of the border recreated, it comes as no surprise that someone has become upset.



I don't know why everyone wants to talk like me because this is very annoying.

@pardesi.carly, a foreign TikToker who prides herself on being "a Hindi-speaking white girl", has voiced her thoughts on the viral 'Pawri Hori Hai' meme in a new video and it has taken many by surprise.

Read more: Celebrities recreate viral 'Pawri Hori Hai' video of Pakistani influencer

"This is very annoying," she says in her TikTok video captioned: "I had to speak extra slowly because this went against all of my instincts."



"So you know the meme that's like "yeh hamari pawri ho rahi hai". Like intentionally with the American accent?

"I can't even make a joke about that because that's what I sound like all the time, ya know?

"Like the American accent's not funny," she laments.

According to @pardesi.carly, Dananeer Mobeen's way of speaking in her uber-famous 'Pawri Hori Hai' video is "intentional obnoxious gori pronunciation".



Also read: India's central bank latches on to Pakistani influencer's #PawriHoriHai trend

So far, dozens of celebrities — including Saba Qamar, Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz, Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan, Ayesha Omar, Randeep Hooda, Shahid Kapoor — have recreated the super catchy, sing-song meme as have politicians such as Sharmila Farooqi, Nasir Hussain Shah, Asad Umar, blogger Yashraj Mukhate, and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.



Related: Amid pandemic, Shaniera Akram urges people to 'Pawri' with masks on

@pardesi.carly, however, didn't stop there and opined that speaking well in Hindi and Urdu was "pretty difficult".

"I don't know why everyone wants to talk like me because this is very annoying. Five years of learning Hindi, just for a meme, down the toilet. thanks!"

Also read: Indian woman laments going back to work from office in 'Pawri Over' viral video

Dananeer, however, has been busy enjoying the fame and sending her well-wishers tonnes of happy vibes and prayers. She recently joined the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) franchise, Peshawar Zalmi, and has been invited over to multiple TV shows.

