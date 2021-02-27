Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 27 2021
Prince Harry reveals Queen Elizabeth's gift for son Archie

Saturday Feb 27, 2021

Prince Harry revealed what unique gift Queen Elizabeth sent for his son Archie.

In the latest episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden that aired Thursday, Prince Harry shared several interesting facts about his 21-month-old son, especially a lovely gift the family received for Archie from Queen Elizabeth.

The 36-year-old Duke of Sussex said it was a waffle maker the Queen sent for Archie as a Christmas gift.

He was talking to Corden while sitting atop a double-decker tour bus and enjoying the hot tea and scones through Los Angeles. The royal seemed excited as it was his first interview on an open-topped bus.

He told the programme host, "My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker. She sent us a waffle maker for Archie.”

Narrating the adorable episode, Prince Harry continued, “So [for] breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix in the waffle maker."

Prince Harry also said her son asks for the waffles every morning right after he wakes up as he “loves it”.

The duo talked about nearly everything related to Archie's hilarious personality. When asked about fatherhood and Archie’s growing process, the Sussex royal said Archie is now over a year and a half, adding, “He's got the most amazing personality, he's already putting two, three words together, he's already singing songs.”

“His first word was 'crocodile', three syllables," he said. 

