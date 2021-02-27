PML-N held 'positive talks' with govt on Senate election: Fawad Chaudhry

Can't connect right now! retry
Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry. — PID/File
  • Fawad Chaudhry says government and PML-N "held positive talks" over the Senate elections in Punjab.
  • Laments that Opposition's agenda "remains restricted to "political gains".
  • Says government wants to hold talks with Opposition on reforms.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said Saturday the government and PML-N "held positive talks" over the Senate elections in Punjab.

However, despite the "positive talks" the science minister, in his tweet, said that the Opposition's agenda "remains restricted to political gains".

"The problem is that the agenda is limited to political interests only — let someone [exit the country], give relief in cases, etc," he said.

Shedding light on the Centre's aspirations, the science minister said that the government wants to discuss reforms with the Opposition rather than issues of personal interest to them.

All candidates from Punjab elected unopposed

Fawad Chaudhry's remarks come two days after the Election Commission Punjab announced that all candidates for the Senate election from Punjab have been elected unopposed.

All candidates on the technocrat and general seats from Punjab have been elected unopposed, said the election commission.

The candidates were elected after all challengers withdrew their nomination papers. Today was the last day for the withdrawal of nomination papers.

Candidates who have been elected from Punjab are listed below:

Azam Nazir Tarar (PML-N)

Syed Ali Zafar (PTI)

Dr Zarqa (PTI)

Saadia Abbasi (PML-N)

Sajid Mir (PML-N)

Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui (PML-N)

Ijaz Chaudhry (PTI)

Aun Abbas (PTI)

Kamil Ali Agha (PML-Q)

Saifullah Sarwar Niazi (PTI)

Afnanullah Khan (PML-N)

According to the break-up, five Senators each from the PML-N and the PTI have been elected while one, Kamil Ali Agha, has been elected unopposed from the PML-Q's platform. 

