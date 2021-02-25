Senate election: All candidates from Punjab elected unopposed





All the Senate candidates from Punjab who have been elected unopposed. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission Punjab on Thursday announced that all candidates for the Senate election from Punjab have been elected unopposed.



All candidates on the technocrat and general seats from Punjab have been elected unopposed, said the election commission.



The candidates were elected after all challengers withdrew their nomination papers. Today was the last day for the withdrawal of nomination papers.

The names of the candidates who have been elected from Punjab are:

Azam Nazir Tarar (PML-N)



Syed Ali Zafar (PTI)



Dr Zarqa (PTI)



Saadia Abbasi (PML-N)



Sajid Mir (PML-N)



Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui (PML-N)



Ijaz Chaudhry (PTI)



Aun Abbas (PTI)



Kamil Ali Agha (PML-Q)



Saifullah Sarwar Niazi (PTI)



Afnanullah Khan (PML-N)



According to the break-up, five Senators each from the PML-N and the PTI have been elected while one, Kamil Ali Agha, has been elected unopposed from the PML-Q's platform.



The election commission said that an official notification of the candidates who got elected will be issued on Friday.



The candidates, who withdrew their nomination papers on Thursday include Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Zahid Hamid, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Azeem-ul-Haq Minhas and Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar on general seats.

After the withdrawal of the seven nomination papers, a total of seven candidates were left in the run for Senate elections on seven general seats, who were declared elected unopposed consequently.

A day earlier, after display of revised list of candidates from Punjab, four candidates had withdrawn their nomination papers.

The candidates were Saud Majeed, Ijaz Hussain Minhas and Muhammad Khan Madni on general seat, besides Saira Tarar on women seat.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari took to Twitter to congratulate candidates from the PTI who got elected unopposed.



"Congratulations to our new Senators from Punjab," she tweeted.

