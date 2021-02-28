Can't connect right now! retry
Travis Scott flocks to Houston Texas with meals in toe

American rapper Travis Scott has recently taken it upon himself to offer emergency food assistance to those hurt by the Texas winter freeze.

The star’s foundation Cactus Jack partnered with the City of Houston and the Houston Health Foundation to launch this initiative.

It has already been in distribution for the last week and according to People magazine, Scott has provided over 500,000 hot meals to local community members.

For those unaware, winter storm Uri or the North American Winter Storm, has caused wide spread panic, heavy snowfall and subzero temperatures all across Texas this month. 

