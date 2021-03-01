Karachi anti terrorism court denies bail to PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh. Photo: File

ATC denies PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh bail in two separate cases.

One case is related to an alleged brawl during the PS-88 by-elections and the other is related to the PTI leader's disruption of an anti-encroachment drive.

Six others involved in the case have been granted bail.

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi denied on Monday bail to Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, but granted it to the six others named in the case.

The court had earlier reserved its verdict. Bail was denied in the two cases being heard by the ATC against the PTI leader.

In the verdict, the court approved the bail of Samir Sheikh and five others accused in the case subject to them submitting bonds of Rs50,000 in each case.

Last month, multiple cases were registered against the PTI leader in different areas of the city.

The bail, that was denied today, was on the cases related to the PTI leader's disruption of an anti-encroachment drive and another related to the PS-88 by-elections.

The case related to the PS 88 by-elections was registered over his alleged involvement in a brawl that took place between PPP and PTI workers.

The case against the Sindh opposition leader was filed at the Memon Goth police station in District Malir. Anti-terror and other provisions were included in the case.

The other case related to the disruption he caused in an anti-encroachment drive at a Karachi farmhouse.

According to the police, two cases were registered against Sheikh at the Gadap and Memon Goth police stations for disrupting an anti-encroachment drive carried out at his farmhouse on February 6.

Sheikh was already granted bail in the case registered at the Gadap police station.