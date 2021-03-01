PPP approaches ECP against governors violating election code of conduct

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari.

ISLAMABAD: The PPP has written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) asking it to take note of the provincial governors’ meetings with various candidates for the Senate elections.

The Senate elections are scheduled to take place on March 3 for which campaigning is underway and all the political parties are busy in striking deals to win the polls.

Read more: PTI's Faisal Javed pleased with Pakistan top court advice on how to hold Senate polls

The letter, written by PPP's Secretary-General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, referred to the ECP’s code of conduct in which it barred the president and governors of the provinces from taking part in election campaign relating to the Senate poll in any manner whatsoever and directed them to not use their respective offices as well as houses in connection therewith.

The Election Commission on February 25 had issued a CoC (Code of Conduct) for political parties, contesting candidates, election agents, and voters for the Senate election.

Read more: PDM fully united for Senate elections 2021, says Fazlur Rehman

“Despite the clear directions contained in the Code of Conduct, the governors of the provinces are often reported in the media to be holding meetings with various candidates for the Senate elections,” the PPP leader pointed out.

“It appears that either the governors have not read the CoC or they are willfully violating it. I will be grateful if the governors are asked to strictly observe the Code of Conduct and desist from using their offices and houses in connection with the Senate election due on March 3, 2021,” he stated.