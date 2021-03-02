Process of vaccinating general public against COVID-19 to start soon: Punjab health minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid during a meeting. Photo: GeoUrdu/File

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid says process of vaccinating general public will start after vaccinating frontline health workers.



17 million coronavirus vaccines have been ordered, says provincial health minister.

She was speaking during a Punjab Assembly session.

LAHORE: After the vaccination of frontline health workers, the process of vaccinating the rest of the public against coronavirus will start soon, says Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

During a Punjab Assembly session, the provincial minister said that 17 million coronavirus vaccines have been ordered after which the process of vaccinating the general public will begin.

PML-N MPA Samira Komal got angry over the utilisation of funds and said that funds were being squandered by the Punjab health authorities.

Read more: Pakistan starts registration of citizens over age of 65 for COVID-19 vaccination

Responding to Komal's allegations, Rashid said that the Opposition has an old habit of "whining".



Earlier, National Command and Operation Centre head Asad Umar had announced that the government will start vaccinating citizens over the age of 65 for coronavirus in March for which the registration process began last month.

"Pleased to announce that registration for getting COVID vaccine is now open for all citizens 65 and above," said the minister, who is in charge of spearheading the country's fight against coronavirus.

The minister said that those interested in getting themselves vaccinated can write down their CNIC number and send a message on 1166.

"Inshallah vaccinations for this age group will start in March," Umar had said.