Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Demolish all illegal chambers of lawyers in Islamabad, Pakistan top court orders

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

  • Apex court orders demolition of illegal chambers of Islamabad lawyers.
  • The lawyers had requested for more time to vacate the premises.
  • Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed says whoever wants to practice [law], should open their office elsewhere.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court ordered the demolition of all illegal chambers of lawyers in Islamabad on Tuesday.

An apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, heard a case related to the illegal chambers of lawyers at a football ground.

The CJP asked on what basis had the illegal chambers stayed open. The lawyers have no claim on the football ground, this petition of lawyers is rejected, the CJP ordered.

Hamid Khan, the lawyers' counsel, asked the court for a "reasonable" amount of time to vacate the football ground.

Read more: Islamabad court sends contempt notices to 17 lawyers for vandalising IHC building

When the Islamabad High Court shifts to the Red Zone, we will vacate the chambers, the lawyer argued, saying an affidavit will be submitted in court to vacate the chambers.

He said the chambers would be vacated within one to two years.

The CJP responded that such a lengthy period of time cannot be granted. If the lawyers want, he said, they can get two months to vacate the premises and hand it over to the authorities.

Demolish the chambers constructed on the land of the football ground, the CJP ordered. He said whoever wants to practice [law], should open their office elsewhere.

Read more: Islamabad lawyers storm IHC building to protest CDA's demolition of chambers

The court rejected the plea of ​​the lawyers to give them time to find an alternative place and rejected the petition of the Islamabad Bar and upheld the order of the Islamabad High Court to demolish the illegal chambers.

The SC ordered the lawyers to vacate the football ground immediately and demolish all illegal chambers.

More From Pakistan:

Watch: Sharmila Farooqi runs to call security as MPAs clash in Sindh Assembly

Watch: Sharmila Farooqi runs to call security as MPAs clash in Sindh Assembly
Sindh Assembly turns into a wrestling ring as PTI lawmakers beat up 'rebel' party members

Sindh Assembly turns into a wrestling ring as PTI lawmakers beat up 'rebel' party members
Foreign diplomat's car runs over 26-year-old in Islamabad

Foreign diplomat's car runs over 26-year-old in Islamabad
Fawad surprised over ECP's decision to delay using reforms to prevent vote buying and selling

Fawad surprised over ECP's decision to delay using reforms to prevent vote buying and selling
How can the ECP enforce the Supreme Court order?

How can the ECP enforce the Supreme Court order?
Shafqat Mehmood holds talks with British high commissioner on Single National Curriculum

Shafqat Mehmood holds talks with British high commissioner on Single National Curriculum
After hilarious sketch, Shashi Tharoor wants Pakistani comic Akbar Chaudhry to mimic PM Imran Khan

After hilarious sketch, Shashi Tharoor wants Pakistani comic Akbar Chaudhry to mimic PM Imran Khan
81% of Pakistan's doctors ready to take coronavirus vaccination: Gallup report

81% of Pakistan's doctors ready to take coronavirus vaccination: Gallup report
March 3 Senate polls will be held as per past practice: ECP

March 3 Senate polls will be held as per past practice: ECP
Bushra Bibi ‘not happy' with quality of food at Lahore shelter home

Bushra Bibi ‘not happy' with quality of food at Lahore shelter home
Process of vaccinating general public against COVID-19 to start soon: Punjab health minister

Process of vaccinating general public against COVID-19 to start soon: Punjab health minister
Celebrations of 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations start today

Celebrations of 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations start today

Latest

view all