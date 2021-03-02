Demolish all illegal chambers of lawyers in Islamabad, Pakistan top court orders

Apex court orders demolition of illegal chambers of Islamabad lawyers.

The lawyers had requested for more time to vacate the premises.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed says whoever wants to practice [law], should open their office elsewhere.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court ordered the demolition of all illegal chambers of lawyers in Islamabad on Tuesday.



An apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, heard a case related to the illegal chambers of lawyers at a football ground.

The CJP asked on what basis had the illegal chambers stayed open. The lawyers have no claim on the football ground, this petition of lawyers is rejected, the CJP ordered.

Hamid Khan, the lawyers' counsel, asked the court for a "reasonable" amount of time to vacate the football ground.



Read more: Islamabad court sends contempt notices to 17 lawyers for vandalising IHC building

When the Islamabad High Court shifts to the Red Zone, we will vacate the chambers, the lawyer argued, saying an affidavit will be submitted in court to vacate the chambers.

He said the chambers would be vacated within one to two years.

The CJP responded that such a lengthy period of time cannot be granted. If the lawyers want, he said, they can get two months to vacate the premises and hand it over to the authorities.



Demolish the chambers constructed on the land of the football ground, the CJP ordered. He said whoever wants to practice [law], should open their office elsewhere.

Read more: Islamabad lawyers storm IHC building to protest CDA's demolition of chambers

The court rejected the plea of ​​the lawyers to give them time to find an alternative place and rejected the petition of the Islamabad Bar and upheld the order of the Islamabad High Court to demolish the illegal chambers.

The SC ordered the lawyers to vacate the football ground immediately and demolish all illegal chambers.