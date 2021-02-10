Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Islamabad court sends contempt notices to 17 lawyers for vandalising IHC building

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

The FIR was registered against 300 lawyers, but 22 lawyers were named in the FIR under terrorism provisions. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • Notices served on 17 lawyers for contempt after IHC building vandalised
  • On Monday, lawyers in Islamabad violently protested the demolition of their chambers by CDA
  • A mob of lawyers smashed windows in the chief justice block, chanting slogans outside the IHC Chief Justice's office

ISLAMABAD: Contempt of court notices were sent to 17 lawyers by the  Islamabad High Court (IHC) after they barged into the court premises and vandalised it two days earlier.

On Monday, lawyers in Islamabad violently protested the demolition of their chambers by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) at the Islamabad judicial complex.

A mob of lawyers smashed windows in the chief justice block, chanting slogans outside the IHC Chief Justice's office.

Read more: Islamabad lawyers storm IHC building to protest CDA's demolition of chambers

The CDA had on Sunday night demolished illegal chambers set up by lawyers in the premises of the district and sessions court in Islamabad.

Case registered against protesting lawyers

A case was later registered against the lawyers and raids were conducted to arrest the lawyers named in the FIR.

The FIR was registered against 300 lawyers, but 22 lawyers were named in the FIR under terrorism provisions. The spokesperson said some lawyers attacked the chief justice’s block and vandalised it and contempt of court proceedings have been initiated against them.

The IHC stated that it had sent a reference to the Islamabad Bar Council to suspend the licenses of the lawyers who were involved in the protest.

Read more: Police register FIR against lawyers who stormed Islamabad High Court

The spokesperson also clarified that the IHC and district courts carried out their regular work, refuting media reports that the IHC and district courts had been closed indefinitely.

It was clarified that the Islamabad Bar Council (IBA), Islamabad High Court Bar Association and District Bar Association had announced a strike and to avoid inconvenience to the general public and lawyers, the cause lists were cancelled for only one day. 

'Take strict action against those involved in hooliganism'

On Tuesday, 70 legal practitioners issued a statement under their signatures condemning the vandalism at the offices of IHC CJ block.

They said attack on the court building was actually an attack on the base of legal profession and demanded the Islamabad Bar Council take strict action against those involved in hooliganism.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan going on two-day trip to Sri Lanka February 22

PM Imran Khan going on two-day trip to Sri Lanka February 22
K2 expedition: Pakistan assures Chile of all possible efforts to trace missing mountaineers

K2 expedition: Pakistan assures Chile of all possible efforts to trace missing mountaineers
Pakistan planning to ask China for debt relief on loan for power projects: report

Pakistan planning to ask China for debt relief on loan for power projects: report
Former PTI lawmaker Ubaid Ullah Mayar confesses to taking Rs10 million in bribe

Former PTI lawmaker Ubaid Ullah Mayar confesses to taking Rs10 million in bribe
KP Law Minister Sultan Muhammad resigns after being accused of selling Senate votes

KP Law Minister Sultan Muhammad resigns after being accused of selling Senate votes
Govt eyes comprehensive strategy to monitor sugar mills

Govt eyes comprehensive strategy to monitor sugar mills
Cabinet approves increase in government employees' salaries: sources

Cabinet approves increase in government employees' salaries: sources
Bakhtawar Bhutto shares a new picture from her wedding on Instagram

Bakhtawar Bhutto shares a new picture from her wedding on Instagram
PM Imran Khan reacts to leaked video, says PDM wants to protect 'corruption-friendly' system

PM Imran Khan reacts to leaked video, says PDM wants to protect 'corruption-friendly' system
Video surfaces of PTI lawmakers allegedly receiving bribes before Senate elections 2018

Video surfaces of PTI lawmakers allegedly receiving bribes before Senate elections 2018
COAS reviews regional, domestic security of Pakistan at Corps Commanders’ Conference

COAS reviews regional, domestic security of Pakistan at Corps Commanders’ Conference
PDM Hyderabad jalsa: 'Selected PM does not want Sindh or its people, but covets its islands and coal'

PDM Hyderabad jalsa: 'Selected PM does not want Sindh or its people, but covets its islands and coal'

Latest

view all